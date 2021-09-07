$2.5 million grant will bring locally-owned grocery store to Indianapolis food desert

Indy Fresh Market will open on a site near 38th & Sheridan by the spring, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — A site at 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue on the Indy's northeast side is "the epicenter of change," according to Ashley Gurvitz, CEO of United Northeast Community Development Corporation.

It’s where Indy Fresh Market, a locally-owned grocery store, is set to open by the spring of next year.

It's being made possible by a nearly $2.5 million grant from the Anthem Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation of Indianapolis, which helps boost food access in underserved communities.

“This is seed money and we realize three years is not going to have everyone be fed, but it’s to be a tremendous launch pad for other elements to get sustained,” Gurvitz said.

It’s all part of UNCDC's plan to create access to healthy food right in their neighborhood.

A locally-owned grocery is only part of the plan.

There will also be an area food hub where local urban farmers can store what they’ve grown and learn how to bring it to the market's shelves. There are also plans for a mobile food pantry and programs to teach young people how to grow food.

“We hopefully are working together, stronger together, so that no one can be hungry and hopefully that does become a model for neighbors across our Indianapolis city,” said Gurvitz.