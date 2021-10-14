x
25 companies participating in Thursday's Indianapolis Virtual Career Fair

Employers looking for applicants include HP, Humana and Facebook.
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 137,000 Hoosiers are currently unemployed. If you're in need of a job, there are several employment fairs happening this week around Indianapolis.

JobFairX is hosting the Indianapolis Virtual Career Fair.

It's set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The more than 25 employers looking for applicants include HP, Humana and Facebook.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it.

You can register here.

