25 companies participating in Thursday's Indianapolis Virtual Career Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 137,000 Hoosiers are currently unemployed. If you're in need of a job, there are several employment fairs happening this week around Indianapolis.
JobFairX is hosting the Indianapolis Virtual Career Fair.
It's set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
The more than 25 employers looking for applicants include HP, Humana and Facebook.
Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it.
You can register here.
What other people are reading:
- IMPD sergeant facing criminal charges in use of force case
- Southwest travelers cautiously optimistic as flights return to normal
- Indianapolis grandmother killed in apparent home invasion; teen arrested
- Community leaders applaud IMPD’s swift action in use of force case
- Autopsy reveals Gabby Petito's death caused by strangulation
- Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Fall colors nearing their peak in central Indiana
- Indiana woman sentenced in Capitol riot case
- More Afghans arriving in Indiana to await resettlement