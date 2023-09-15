23 new IMPD officers complete classroom and scenario-based training

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis officially has 23 new police officers.
After 28 weeks of classroom and scenario-based training, they will move to field training and then they'll be out in the community.
One recruit pushes back on the idea that these are tough times to be an officer.
"I would counter that," said graduate David Zerfas. "I would actually say now is the best time to join because the amount of public scrutiny that we have pushes us to be more accountable, pushes us to be better at our jobs every single day. And I think that is something that is absolutely awesome to join at a time where we can really change policing for the better."
Field training encompasses 20 weeks of work.
The IMPD Academy says it's focused on increased communication skills, de-escalation training and recognition of mental health issues.