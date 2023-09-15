2023 Circle City Classic will bring series of fun events to downtown

The excitement ramps up Sept. 23 as the Circle City Classic Parade marches through downtown Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Circle City Classic will bring a series of fun events to downtown Indianapolis the week of Sept. 18.

While everything culminates with the game between Mississippi State University and North Carolina Central University on Sept. 23, things begin with the coronation Sept. 17.

The coronation has been happening since 1986 and recognizes the accomplishments of young women in the Black community.

On Sept. 20, people can attend the Circle City Classic Praise and Worship. It starts at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Fellowship Church. That's located at 2125 N. German Church Road.

NOTE: The above video is from a 2022 report on the Circle City Classic.

Sept. 22 will see a series of events. Those include the Circle City Classic Talent Day Career Fair, Pep Rally and Fantasia & Joe concert.

The career fair runs from 1-5 p.m. at the East Club Lungs in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The pep rally runs from 4-6 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium and features the bands and cheerleaders from Mississippi State University and North Carolina Central University.

The concert with Fantasia & Joe will be at the Indiana Farmer's Coliseum starting at 8 p.m.

The excitement ramps up even more on the weekend as the Circle City Classic Parade marches through downtown Indianapolis on Sep. 23. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at North and Pennsylvania streets. It then goes down to Ohio Street, over to Meridian Street and ends at North and Meridian streets.