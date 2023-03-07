2023 Carmel Marathon sold out, half marathon spots available

The 13th annual Carmel Marathon will be held on Saturday, April 8.

CARMEL, Ind. — For the third year in a row, the Carmel Marathon has sold out.

The 13th annual Carmel Marathon Weekend, held on Saturday, April 8, also hosts the Carmel Half Marathon, Indiana Spine Group 10K, Indiana Members Credit Union 5K, and a marathon relay.

In addition, the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) chose the Carmel Half Marathon as its Central Region Championship event. The marathon distance will host the 2023 RRCA Indiana State Championship Event for Indiana.

“We’re really excited and thankful about another sellout in our marathon,” said Todd Oliver, race director for the Carmel Marathon Weekend. “There are a lot of spring marathon options, so hitting our 1,200-person capacity three years in a row indicates we are on the right track.”