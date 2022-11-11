'It's the most wonderful time of the year': 5 uniquely decorated homes on display in Indianapolis

The tour runs Nov. 12-13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $25, with all proceeds going to Midtown Indy Inc. to help revitalize the Midtown District.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 Midtown Holiday Home Tour is back to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Put on by Ivy Tech Community College, the five uniquely decorated homes are located in the Midtown area along Meridian Street and Central Avenue, decked out in dozens of trees and hundreds of decorations. Each house will also have a classic car that will sit on display outside of the home.

"I make all my own decorations. I remake all my garlands and wreaths every year. I make my Christmas pillows and everything else," said homeowner Suzanne Davis, who's participating this year and already has at least three Christmas trees up in her home. "When I had kids, the day after Halloween, our decorations went up. It's the most wonderful time of the year."

Homes on the 2022 Midtown Holiday Home Tour include:

Roseman Home: 5829 Central Ave.

Davis Home: 5606 N. Meridian St.

Wiley Home: 65 W. 54th St.

Montague Home: 4290 N. Meridian St.

Doty Home: 3666 Watson Road