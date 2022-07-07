IBE's 2022 Summer Celebration is underway

The ten-day event got underway Thursday with an ecumenical service.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration kicked off Thursday with an ecumenical service at Grace Apostolic Church.

13News anchor Felicia Lawrence sat down with Tanya Mcknzie, IBE's outgoing president and CEO, who said a lot has been planned for the return of their first full-scale in-person event since the pandemic started.

"Next week, we will kick off our business conference with the mayor's breakfast on July 11," Mckinzie said. "We'll have the governor's reception and then we'll go into our education conference - and thank you for being there with us for our education conference - and that will be Wednesday and Thursday. Then, we'll go into our corporate luncheon on Friday."

"Then our exhibition hall, our health fair. A lot of vendors, about 250 inside the convention center. And I don't want to forget our free concert on Friday night at American Legion Mall, featuring Patti LaBelle, Monica and After 7, so a lot going on over that ten day period. On that Sunday, we will culminate the event with our Gospel Explosion inside the Indiana Convention Center," Mckinzie said.

You'll find more information about all the events associated with Summer Celebration here.