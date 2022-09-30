2022 CFP National Championship generated $156M in Indianapolis, according to study

The study also found 68% of those in attendance were in Indianapolis for the first time, with 72% saying they are likely to come back.

INDIANAPOLIS — A post-game economic impact study found the 2022 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship generated an estimated $156.6 million in Indianapolis.

The study, which was completed by Rockport Analytics, measured the total economic impact of the event between Jan. 7-10, 2022.

"Our team invested more than five years of strategic planning towards executing a successful CFP weekend," said Mark Howell, chairman of the board for the Indianapolis Host Committee. "We are proud the event created a lasting, positive affect in our community through numerous legacy projects while also adding a much-needed boost to our economy to kick off 2022."

The data was collected through studies in Indianapolis during the event and a post-event online survey of those who attended. Researchers also used hotel performance and cellphone geolocation data.

Here are other findings from the study:

The CFP generated $53 million in local wages for tourism and other industry workers.

Each visitor spent an average of $281 per day in Indianapolis (typical spending per day by visitors is $177).

The average length of stay of game-ticketed visitors was 3.4 days.

24% of visitors came from the state of Georgia and 10% from the state of Alabama.

For 68% of visitors, this was their first trip to Indy, and 72% cited they are likely to come back.

The CFP Indianapolis Host Committee is continuing its work to support Indiana teachers, which includes an additional middle school-makeover project as part of Extra Yard for Teachers program, Teach Indy initiative, and overall foundation giving for pre-kindergarten through high school educators throughout central Indiana.

Inside Lucas Oil Stadium, the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18, capturing the program’s first national title in 41 years.