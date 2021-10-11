Indiana Sports Corp looking for 2022 college football national championship game volunteers

The game will be Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Sports Corp and the College Football Playoff Indianapolis Host Committee are looking for volunteers to help run the 2022 national championship game.

The game will be Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium, but there will be a number of activities for fans and residents the weekend leading up to the event. More than 2,000 volunteers will be needed during the three-day celebration.

Some of the activities include Playoff Fan central at the Indiana Convention Center, outdoor concerts, and a 5k race benefiting Extra Yard for Teachers, a CFP Foundation initiative.

There is no cost to volunteer, but those who sign up must commit to working at least two shifts. All volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Volunteers will receive a uniform and preferred parking.