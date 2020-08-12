500 Festival's 2021 Miler Series to be virtual

Participants will run the 3, 6, and 10-miles races on their own, then send in their times.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival announced Tuesday the 2021 Miler Series Presented by OrthoIndy will be virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-race series includes 3-mile, 6-mile and 10-mile races. It's usually held in the early spring in downtown Indianapolis, but next year participants will have to walk or run on their own and send in their times.

The 2021 Virtual Miler Series will take place the first week in February, March, and April next year. Participants can submit their 3, 6, and 10-mile results anytime between Feb. 1 and April 30, but the 500 Festival is encouraging participants to send in times the first week of each month.

"Our team has worked hard with local health officials and medical experts in the hopes of gathering in-person for the Miler Series, but ultimately concluded that the safest decision for everyone involved would be to switch to a virtual event," said Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. "We are so appreciative of the support we have received from participants, volunteers, and civic partners. We invite everyone to join us for the Virtual 500 Festival Miler Series, presented by OrthoIndy! Whether you're training for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon or just looking for some extra fitness motivation, it’s a great opportunity to get moving during this challenging time."

The organization said the health and safety of guests, volunteers, staff and community are top priority.