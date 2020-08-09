2020 Census enters final push this month

“$30,000 per person is what's at stake for everyone who doesn't fill out their census,” said Callie Kennington, Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development.

INDIANAPOLIS — The census takes place once every 10 years, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“The week the census started is when everything started to close down nationwide. We had so many events planned for the spring — we had over 90 events with libraries and community centers, and we just had to pivot like everyone else,” said Callie Kennington, Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development.

Those events all had to be canceled.

Kennington works as the city’s senior planner for engagement and census 2020 Count Me INdy campaign manager. Boiling that down: she’s responsible for getting people to fill out the census form, and there’s a lot on the line.

“$30,000 per person is what's at stake for everyone who doesn't fill out their census,” Kennington said.

That's crucial money that won't go to fund Indiana roads, sidewalks, fire departments and schools.

“That includes the Title One program, federal Pell Grants for college students, head start and school lunch programs,” she explained.

At Wayne Township Schools, all students eat for free. Federal money is a major part of funding that and if residents in that district don't respond to the census, federal funds could be diverted elsewhere and shift more of that financial burden to the district.

The census started the first week of the pandemic but even before that, Indianapolis leaders had fears about a lack of response.

“Distrust in government was one of the biggest ones, along with non-native English speakers and our immigrants," Kennington said. "The Trump administration was proposing putting a citizenship question on the census at that time, and there was already fear within certain communities."

In the end, the question didn’t get put on the questionnaire, and responses are also kept confidential for more than 70 years — meaning the police or immigration officers won’t have access to the data.

The form is estimated to take less than 10 minutes to fill out and can be done online, by mail or by phone. You are required by law to fill it out.

Indianapolis leaders have had to get creative to get more people respond.

"Tac-Oh About The Census" was an event that created an opportunity to get participation in low-response areas and assure people they can't face deportation by filling it out.

Food trucks provided two free tacos to those who filled out the census.

The 2010 response rate in Marion County was around 65 percent, and Kennington is hoping to beat that number.

Due to the pandemic, response time was extended until the end of October, but that suddenly changed to the end of September — forcing leaders to scramble to get more responses in less time.