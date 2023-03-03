Police: 2-year-old boy kidnapped in Cincinnati found safe; suspect remains at large

Police said Lucy Renee Bullock, the woman accused of taking Brandon Rozier Jr., remains at large.

CINCINNATI — A 2-year-old boy who was reported missing on Thursday, prompting an AMBER Alert, was found safe at a home in Cincinnati on Friday.

Police said Brandon Rozier Jr. was taken from his babysitter's SUV in North College Hill Thursday morning and was found safe in the neighborhood of Evanston, which is about 10 miles southeast of where he was taken.

Police said Lucy Renee Bullock, who was a friend of the babysitter, took the child and the babysitter's SUV without permission.

Rozier was found at Bullock's mother's house, but Bullock was not found. Police said she has open arrest warrants for abduction and kidnapping. The stolen vehicle was found unoccupied at an unspecified location in Cincinnati.

Police said the boy was taken to a hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.