2 women injured in crash with semi on US 31 near Kokomo

Police say a semi rear-ended a pickup truck that was stopped at a red light.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Two Indiana women were injured Thursday when a semi crashed into their pickup truck on U.S. 31 north of Kokomo.

State Police troopers and Miami County sheriff's deputies were called just before 11 a.m. to the crash on U.S. 31 at Business 31.

Investigators determined a semi-tractor pulling a box trailer was southbound on U.S. 31 approaching a red light at the intersection of Business 31 and did not stop.

The semi rear-ended a Ford pickup truck that was stopped for the red light.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified by ISP as Susan Konkle, 62, of rural Rochester, and her passenger, Renee Stouder, 61, from Bourbon, were flown by medical helicopters to Ft. Wayne for treatment.

Police did not share either of their conditions.

The driver of the semi, Trina Fay Carlson, 26, from Stanwood, Michigan, was not injured.