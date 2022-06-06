2 homes under renovation destroyed after fire on Indy's near north side

Firefighters helped get four people out of a third home that was damaged. All four were checked out and released at the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two unoccupied homes were destroyed after a fire on the near north side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

Indianapolis firefighters responded to a report of a house fire shortly before 6 a.m. at a home along North Illinois and West 36th streets.

Two homes, which were under renovation, were fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Both homes collapsed due to the damage.

The fire spread to a third home, which had four people inside. Firefighters helped get those people out of the home. They were checked by medics and cleared without needing a trip to the hospital.

The fire was marked under control in roughly 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.