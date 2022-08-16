2 taken to hospital after crash involving Wayne Township school bus; no children injured

The crash happened at the intersection of West Bradbury Avenue and South Lynhurst Drive around 7 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a Wayne Township school bus on Indy's west side Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of West Bradbury Avenue and South Lynhurst Drive, just north of Sam Jones Expressway, around 7 a.m.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said two people, the driver of the school bus and the driver of another vehicle, were transported to area hospitals for further evaluation.

The severity of their injuries is not known.

Five children on the bus were evaluated at the scene and released to school personnel.