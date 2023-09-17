2 teens shot in Muncie, police investigating

Muncie Police Department officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired and found two teenagers, 19 and 16, with gun shot wounds.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Muncie.

Muncie Police Department (MPD) officers arrived on the 2700 block of South Mulberry Street on a report of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived, the two teens were found with gun shot wounds.

According to MPD, a 19-year-old victim is in critical condition and has been transported to another facility out of Muncie. The other 16-year-old victim received a non-life-threatening injury.

An altercation was reported at the same location before the shots were fired.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact MPD at 765-747-4867.