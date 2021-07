The male was able to get out on his own and the female was rescued by divers. Both were taken to the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were transported to an area hospital after their SUV went off the road and into a pond early Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., crews responded to calls for a drowning rescue at 34th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

IFD said a male passenger and a female driver were in the vehicle when it went into the water.

The male was able to get out on his own and the female was rescued by divers. Both were taken to the hospital.