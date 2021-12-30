2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side

Police said the shooting happened in an apartment complex near 73rd and Hoover Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were killed and another injured in a shooting Thursday on Indianapolis' north side.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 7300 block of Meridian Hills Court.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims were driven to a hospital. One of them died there a short time later. There's no information on the condition of the third victim.

Police haven't shared many details but said they are investigating whether the shootings were the result of a disturbance among family members.