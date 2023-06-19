2 shot during 'hunting accident' in Rush County

Two men said they were coyote hunting when they were shot from an unknown direction, according to police.

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — Two men are recovering after being shot while hunting Saturday night.

The Rush County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call of a shooting near 400 West and 650 South just before 11 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men, later identified as Joseph Bell and Alan Stockman, told police they were coyote hunting when they were shot from an unknown direction.

Medics took Bell in a helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment, while other medics took Stockman in an ambulance to Decatur County Hospital.

Both men's conditions are said to be stable as of Monday afternoon, police said.

Police believe this incident is a hunting accident.

Police sent the case to the Rush County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible criminal charges.