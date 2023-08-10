2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

According to the Hoosier Lottery, winning Powerball tickets worth half a million dollars were sold in Indianapolis and Newburgh.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lottery players should check their tickets!

While no one won Sunday's Powerball jackpot, the Hoosier Lottery says that two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold at two Indiana gas stations.

One winning ticket was sold at the ARCO gas station's Speedy Food store located at 3510 S. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

The other winning ticket was sold at the Giant Indiana #835, which is located at the Marathon gas station at 8533 Lakeshore Dr. in Newburgh, near Evansville.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 are 47-54-57-60-65 with the Powerball of 19. The jackpot has now risen to $1.55 billion, which is the third largest in Powerball history as well as the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. history. The next drawing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 9.

The Hoosier Lottery reminds winning ticket holders to ensure their ticket is in a safe place and to consider meeting with a financial advisor immediately. Winners can also contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.