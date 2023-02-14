Police: 2 shot in bathroom of Marion apartment, no one will say who did it

Police say someone shot through a bedroom wall, striking two people in the adjacent bathroom.

MARION, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were shot and wounded in an apartment in Marion on Monday.

The shooting happened at Williamsburg Manor Apartments, a complex located on North Quarry Road on the north side of Marion near Matter Park.

Deputy Chief Larry Shaw said officers were called to the apartment to help medics and firefighters. Dispatchers told Marion police they were unsure of the nature of the call because the caller wasn't being cooperative on the phone.

First responders determined two people were shot while they were in the bathroom.

Investigators say evidence suggests the shooter was in the bedroom and shot through the wall, hitting the two people in the bathroom.

Both of the people who were injured were taken to Marion Health to be treated for injuries to the lower parts of their bodies.

Shaw said, no one who was there when the shooting happened was willing to give officers names of who was in the apartment when the shot was fired.

Members of Marion Police's Criminal Investigation Division processed the scene and, as of Tuesday, Shaw said police were still actively investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Marion Police Department at (765)668-4417. To remain anonymous, call Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765)662-TIPS (8477).