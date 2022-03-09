2 pedestrians struck on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were injured Wednesday in a west side crash.
It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Girls School Road.
Few details were immediately available, but 13News learned that two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle.
There's no word on the condition of the two victims.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.
