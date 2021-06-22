2 Noblesville police officers injured responding to call

Police said the crash happened Monday morning at 8th and Conner streets.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Two on-duty Noblesville police officers are recovering after they collided with each other while responding to an emergency call Monday morning.

Police said Patrolwoman Tiffany Bledsoe was northbound on 8th Street when her vehicle collided with another police vehicle in the intersection at Conner Street shortly before 1 a.m.

Patrolman Levi Adkins was driving the other police car involved in the crash.

Medics transported both officers to the hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

Police said both vehicles had emergency lights and siren activated at the time of the crash.