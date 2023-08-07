2 long-lost brothers find each other after 33 years

“My odds were against me, but I won. I got him. I’m so happy I was able to reconnect with my older brother,” Connell said.

GREENWOOD, Ind — Two brothers are now reconnected after over three decades of being separated.

All the way from North Carolina, Jacob Connell found his long-lost older brother Matt Gibson in Greenwood, Indiana.

The first time they spoke to each other over the phone lasted over eight hours from 9 p.m. until around 5:30 a.m.

"Oh man, it was a great conversation. That was one of thee best things to ever happen to me in my life,” Connell said.

Gibson said the conversation "probably barely scratched the surface," because they have over 30 years of life to catch up on.

“Immediately. As soon as I saw his face, like I was just so happy to see him. Like if we were in an airport in the 90′s when you were allowed in the terminal to run after your loved ones, as soon as I got off the plane, I wish I had that moment,” Connell said.

The two were separated after their father was killed in a car accident in 1990 when Connell was just 6 months old.

Gibson isn't Connell's only missing sibling.

While he worked to find his brother, he learned more about another brother and sister, Mitchell, who passed away in 2009, and Lauren, who he will be reaching out to next.

Connell used Ancestry.com and posts on Facebook groups in Indiana to help his search.