2 killed in weekend house fire in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A house fire in Logansport left two people dead Saturday night.

First responders were called to the fire in the 2000 block of Spear Street at around 10:30 p.m., according to 13News partner the Pharos-Tribune.

Logansport police officers were the first to arrive at the house, which had flames bursting from its west side.

When fire crews got there, they searched the house and found a 29-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man. Both had died in the fire.

The Indiana State Fire Marshall's Office is working with local authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.

LPD Detective Brad Miller said the house didn't have working power because the meter had been pulled earlier this year. The house, which the 29-year-old woman owned, had also been listed as vacant by Logansport Utilities.

Authorities have not released the names of the two people who died.