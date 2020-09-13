Lawrence Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff says the driver remained on the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two children have died after being struck by a car while trying to cross the street in Lawrence Saturday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of N Post Road.

Police say the children, ages 7 and 11, were trying to cross Post Road on a bicycle when they were struck.

The children were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Lawrence Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff says the male driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.