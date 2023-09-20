Suspect arrested after 2 injured in Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police arrested a man after two people were injured in an overnight stabbing in Richmond.
Around 2 a.m. Sept. 20, Richmond Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of North 10th Street, near North C Street, for a report of the stabbing and found two victims with stab wounds.
Medics transported a 26-year-old man and 43-year-old woman, both from Richmond, to local hospitals. Police did not provide information on their conditions.
A 25-year-old man was identified as a suspect and arrested on two preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.