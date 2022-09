Police said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near 82nd Street and I-69.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people suffered injuries after a car hit a medical imaging office in Castleton Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened at 8181 Clearvista Parkway around 12:30 p.m.

Medics transported one person from the car and one person from the Community Health Imaging Center to the hospital for their injuries.