2 injured, 1 critically, in West 38th Street shooting

Officers were sent to the 200 block of East 38th Street around 9:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 200 block of West 38th Street, near Capitol Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police found two people with an apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a hospital, where one was reported to be in critical condition and the other in "stable" condition.

It's not clear what may have led to the shootings, and police have not said whether they have identified a suspect.