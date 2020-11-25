2 Indy-area Walmart stores offering self-collection COVID-19 test kits

The test kits are not to be picked up inside the store, and patients are asked to remain in the car at both locations.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis-area Walmart stores are making changes to their COVID-19 testing process.

The drive-thru testing sites at 331 W. 86th St. on the city's north side and 882 S. State Road 135 in Greenwood will transition to curbside pickups for self-collection kits.

A request for an appointment must be made online at MyQuestCOVIDTest.com before picking up a self-collection kit.

In both instances, the test kits are not to be picked up inside the store, and patients are asked to remain in the car.

The self-collection kits will be delivered curbside at the 86th Street location. At the Greenwood location, self-collection kits will be delivered in the pharmacy drive-thru. The pharmacist on duty will observe the collection, and then the patient will ship the collection tab to a lab for processing.

Pickup is available seven days a week, weather permitting, during the following hours:

Monday through Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.