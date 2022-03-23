2 Indianapolis teens arrested after vehicle pursuit, alleged armed robbery in Whitestown

Whitestown Police said the suspect vehicle was stolen out of Indianapolis.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two Indianapolis teenagers were arrested following a police pursuit in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Whitestown.

Around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department officers were notified of a robbery at gunpoint in the area of Gordman Drive in Whitestown.

The victim reported that the suspects fled in a black Chevrolet Impala. A short time later, officers located a black Impala, which fled an attempted traffic stop.

Following a short pursuit in a residential area, the car became stuck in mud and two suspects fled the vehicle on foot, police said.

With the help of a K-9, a Whitestown officer apprehended the passenger, who sustained a dog bite. The suspect was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Officers with the Zionsville Police Department joined the foot pursuit, assisting in the apprehension of the suspected driver without incident.

The passenger was identified as 18-year-old Jawaun D. Gordon of Indianapolis. The second suspect is a 15-year-old whose name will not be released, police said.

The suspect vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Indianapolis.

Gordon was being held at the Boone County Jail as of Tuesday night pending recommended charges of armed robbery, battery on a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.