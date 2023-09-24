2 in critical condition after shooting south of Monument Circle

Officers responded to 141 S. Meridian St. on a report of a person shot and found two victims who had been shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in downtown Indy early Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers responded to 141 S. Meridian St., south of Monument Circle, on a report of a person shot and found two victims who had been shot.

Both of the victims are in critical condition, according to IMPD.

Police said four people have been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.