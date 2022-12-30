x
2 Henry County deputies after crash with semi in New Castle

Credit: Indiana State Police
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two Henry County deputies were taken to a hospital Thursday night with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a semi-trailer.

Deputies involved in the crash were identified as 23-year-old Christopher Hafley, of Muncie, and 33-year-old Derek Bertrand, of New Castle.

An Indiana State Police trooper responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 3 and Interstate 70 around 8 p.m.

Police arrived and found a crash between a semi tractor-trailer, driven by Gul Loqman, of Yonkers, New York, and a Henry County sheriff's vehicle, which was driven by Hafley.

Police said Bertrand was training Hafley at the time of the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, several Henry County sheriff's deputies were responding to a Knightstown officer's request for help with someone who was resisting arrest.

As Hafley approached the intersection of State Road 3 and I-70, police said the semi pulled into the intersection to enter the on-ramp to I-70. Police said Hafley did not have time to react and hit the semi.

Further investigation determined Hafley had the right-of-way with a green traffic light, as well as his emergency lights and siren activated.

Credit: Indiana State Police
Loqman, who was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way.

The Spiceland Fire Department,  Dunreith Fire Department, New Castle EMS and Davis Towing also assisted in the incident.

