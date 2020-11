Firefighters responded to an apartment fire around 6 a.m. at 95 S. 4th Ave., near Emerson Avenue and Alton Street.

Current scene- Beach Grove FD and @IFD_NEWS fighting house fire on 4th st. Two FF injured 1 slight one serious. 8 people inside when fire started, all out safe. @WTHRcom Apt building total loss. pic.twitter.com/rGGkqd5tBh

Officials said all eight occupants in the five units got out safely, but one firefighter was seriously injured and another was slightly injured while working to get the fire out.