2 die in Bartholomew Co. crashes Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ind — A 10-year-old Columbus girl and 53-year-old Edinburgh man were killed in separate crashes in Bartholomew County Sunday.

County Coroner Clayton Nolting released details about the victims Monday.

The girl, identified by Nolting as Kayydence Mings, was a back seat passenger in a Nissan SUV driven by her mother, Katelyn Mings, when they were involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon just after 4:30 p.m. on East 25th Street west of Bartholomew County Road 650 East.

Nolting pronounced the younger Mings, a student at Parkside Elementary School, dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Indiana State Police.

Later Sunday, 53-year-old Musa Rahmani of Edinburgh was killed in a crash around 8:55 p.m. on U.S. 31 near the Indianapolis Road overpass.

Rahmani was a passenger in a Buick Rendezvous when it was heading north on 31, crossed the median, and struck a semi tractor-trailer. Rahmani was ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Buick was transported to an Indianapolis hospital, and the driver of the semi was uninjured. Their names were not shared by the coroner's office.