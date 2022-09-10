2 dead, 'multiple injuries' in Shelby County crash

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed at least two people in Shelby County Saturday evening.

Police have yet to share details, but an alert from the Indiana Department of Transportation said the collision around 9:30 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North involved two confirmed fatalities.

The alert said there were also "multiple injuries" in the crash, which involves a semi tractor-trailer. A medical helicopter was called to the scene.