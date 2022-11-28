x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Amtrak train involved in deadly crash near Rushville

Police said the crash happened Sunday around 2 a.m. in Arlington.
Credit: Adobe Stock/BestStockFoto

ARLINGTON, Ind. — Two people are dead after a weekend crash in Rush County. 

The Rush County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday about a crash involving an SUV and an Amtrak passenger train in Arlington, Indiana. 

Police said William B. Sanders II, 24, of Indianapolis and Wes A. Emerson, 21, of Knightstown both died at the scene. 

Police said after reviewing on-board footage from the Amtrak camera, it was determined the SUV disregarded the crossing arms, which were operational and down. 

None of the 100 people on the train were injured.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

In the News: Central Indiana headlines for November 28th 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out