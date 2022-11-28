Amtrak train involved in deadly crash near Rushville

Police said the crash happened Sunday around 2 a.m. in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Ind. — Two people are dead after a weekend crash in Rush County.

The Rush County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday about a crash involving an SUV and an Amtrak passenger train in Arlington, Indiana.

Police said William B. Sanders II, 24, of Indianapolis and Wes A. Emerson, 21, of Knightstown both died at the scene.

Police said after reviewing on-board footage from the Amtrak camera, it was determined the SUV disregarded the crossing arms, which were operational and down.