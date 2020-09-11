2 dead in Henry County 3-vehicle crash

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, but two people on one of the motorcycles died at the scene.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Henry County.

Indiana State Police said a car, driven by Blake Nutty, 37 of Connersville, had gone left of center on Dublin Pike near 725 East around 7:15 p.m. and hit two motorcycles.

Police said Nutty suffered minor injuries, but one of the motorcycle drivers, Willie Gene Rose Jr., 60 of New Castle, and his passenger, Wanda Rose, 63, were declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the second motorcycle, Willie Gene Rose III, 39 of New Castle, and his passenger, Kim Mosier, 41, were taken to separate hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.