2 dead in apparent drowning at Zionsville home

Two people were found unresponsive in a pool at a home on Larkspur Court Monday afternoon.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Two people are dead after an apparent drowning at a home in Zionsville on Monday.

First responders from Zionsville and Boone County were called to the home on Larkspur Court around 3:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a possible drowning. The person who called police said two people were found unresponsive in a pool.

Emergency responders found 74-year-old Roland Lucian of Zionsville and 68-year-old Patricia Mock of Brazoria, Texas, who had been removed from the pool by Lucian's two daughters. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving measures by first responders.