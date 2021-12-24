2 dead in Grant County crash on Christmas Eve

Investigators believe a small, two-door sedan was driving south on State Road 37 and crossed the center line and hit a vehicle going north.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash in Grant County Friday morning.

An off-duty sheriff's detective informed the Grant County Sheriff's Department of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of of South State Road 37.

According to a preliminary investigation, a small, two-door sedan was driving south on State Road 37 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2006 GMC Yukon that was going north on State Road 37. The driver of the Yukon, later identified as 32-year-old Ashley Farrell, of Elwood, said she tried to avoid the crash but couldn't.

The off-duty detective got to the crash first and saw the sedan on fire. The detective got in the vehicle through the back window but could not get to the driver, who was the only person the detective saw in the vehicle, due to the fire.

Once firefighters arrived and put the fire out, officials found another person in the back seat. Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Firefighters were able to get the passenger in the front seat, identified as 34-year-old Thomas Farrell, of Elwood, in the second vehicle out. He was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with lower leg injuries.

Ashley Farrell and three children, ages 1, 7 and 12, were taken to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy in Elwood, Indiana, for complaints of pain and minor bleeding.