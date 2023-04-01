Bodies of 2 campers found after severe storm hits Owen County campground

Brett and Wendy Kincaid, both of Rossville, were found dead Saturday. Their deaths bring the total number of fatalities from Friday's storms to five.

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — First responders found the bodies of a couple who was camping in a state park when severe storms ripped through the area overnight Friday.

Brett Kincaid, 53, and Wendy Kincaid, 47, both of Rossville, were found dead Saturday. Their deaths bring the total number of fatalities from Friday's storms to five.

The Kincaids were camping at McCormick's Creek State Park.

Indiana conservation officers say Friday night's storms devastated the area, specifically the campground.

Search and rescue efforts began immediately after the storm and throughout the day Saturday. Indiana DNR said officers searched the area and tried to confirm everyone was able to reach safety.

First responders were notified of two campers, identified as the Kincaids, who were unaccounted for.

They launched additional searches of the property and those searches led to the couples' bodies being found.