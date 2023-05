Emergency crews responded to the house fire in Floyd Township around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Two people are dead after an early morning fire in Putnam County.

The sheriff’s department said they responded to a house fire on County Road 500 North in the Fillmore area around 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 24.

Firefighters located two people dead inside of the home.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office is now handling the investigation.