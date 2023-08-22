2 dead after crash involving Howard County Highway Department crew

HOWARD COUNTY, Indiana — Two men are dead after an early morning crash in Howard County.
Police said they received a call at 6:43 a.m. of a crash in the intersection of State Road 22 and County Road 750 West.
Investigators believe a car driven by 20-year-old Vincent Horn of Russiaville was traveling north on 750 west when it ran a stop sign and hit a truck.
The two men in the truck had been clearing debris for the Howard County Highway Department.
Medics pronounced Horn and a passenger in the truck dead at the scene.
The passenger in the truck has been identified as 51-year-old Danny Bowman of Russiaville.
Medics transported the driver of the truck, 32-year-old Steven Seward, to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.
Autopsies are scheduled for Horn and Bowman on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Cpl. Myers at 765-614-3482.