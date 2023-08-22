2 dead after crash involving Howard County Highway Department crew

Police said the crash happened Tuesday morning on State Road 22 and County Road 750 West.

HOWARD COUNTY, Indiana — Two men are dead after an early morning crash in Howard County.

Police said they received a call at 6:43 a.m. of a crash in the intersection of State Road 22 and County Road 750 West.

Investigators believe a car driven by 20-year-old Vincent Horn of Russiaville was traveling north on 750 west when it ran a stop sign and hit a truck.

The two men in the truck had been clearing debris for the Howard County Highway Department.

Medics pronounced Horn and a passenger in the truck dead at the scene.

The passenger in the truck has been identified as 51-year-old Danny Bowman of Russiaville.

Medics transported the driver of the truck, 32-year-old Steven Seward, to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Autopsies are scheduled for Horn and Bowman on Wednesday.