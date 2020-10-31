2 dead, 2 hurt in crash on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an east side crash on 21st Street at Hogan Drive that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital with injuries.
The crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. between German Church and Mitthoeffer roads.
Police reports indicate a Toyota Tundra and Chevy Cruse hit head-on and one person in each vehicle were killed.
Two passengers - one from the car and one from the truck - were taken to hospitals in critical condition.
Authorities have not identified by name the three men and one woman involved.
Check back for updates from IMPD and the Marion County Coroner's Office.