2 dead, 1 injured in crash near Columbus

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday near Columbus.

A third person was injured.

The collision happened just after noon Monday on East 25th Street.

Officers responding to a report of a crash arrived to find one person deceased, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department. A second person in that car was entrapped. Crews freed that victim and transported her to a hospital where she later died.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital. Police did not have an update on his condition.

"The cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Please exercise caution on the roadways,” said Major Chris Lane. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”