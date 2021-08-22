2 confirmed dead in I-69 head-on crash near Anderson

The overnight crash closed southbound I-69 at the MLK exit for several hours.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two people were confirmed dead in an early morning crash on Interstate 69 near Anderson Sunday.

The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. between the 222 and 223 mile markers and shut down southbound lanes heading from Anderson to Pendleton. Traffic was diverted at the Martin Luther King/State Road 67 exit.

According to the Herald Bulletin, Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott identified the deceased as Bobby Marling, 60, of Anderson, and Sean Barksdale, 19, of Fishers.

Anderson Police reported the Mercedes Barksdale was driving was traveling the wrong way and collided with the southbound Mazda that Marling was driving, and both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.