5-, 12-year-old girls die in Clinton County house fire

ROSSVILLE, Ind. — Two children died in a fire Friday morning in Clinton County.
The Rossville Fire Chief said they received a call of a house fire around 2:30 a.m. Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said the 911 call came from within the house.
Crews arrived to the 2100 block of West 700 North to find a single-story home on fire.
During an initial search, crews found a 5-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl dead.
Two adults and an infant were able to get out of the home safely.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
The Clinton County Coroner's Office said autopsies are expected to be done Saturday morning.
What other people are reading:
- Eskenazi brings in refrigerated truck to serve as potential overflow for morgue
- Nebraska troopers rescue Indiana kidnapping victim after interstate chase
- Some Indiana schools move to remote learning due to staff limitations related to COVID-19
- 'My baby. My baby': Dog rescued from wreckage of collapsed Seattle house 6 days later
- After Marshall Fire, a couch they didn't want fits everything they nee
- Man on run from US authorities found in Scotland after faking death, prosecutor says
- Goodbye 'godsend': Expiration of child tax credits hits home
- Edwards Drive-In closes after 64 years in business