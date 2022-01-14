5-, 12-year-old girls die in Clinton County house fire

The Rossville Fire Chief said two adults and an infant were able to get out of the home safely.

ROSSVILLE, Ind. — Two children died in a fire Friday morning in Clinton County.

The Rossville Fire Chief said they received a call of a house fire around 2:30 a.m. Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said the 911 call came from within the house.

Crews arrived to the 2100 block of West 700 North to find a single-story home on fire.

During an initial search, crews found a 5-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl dead.

Two adults and an infant were able to get out of the home safely.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

The Clinton County Coroner's Office said autopsies are expected to be done Saturday morning.