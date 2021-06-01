2 cats killed in house fire on Indy's southeast side

The homeowner believes the repairs he had on his car over the weekend caused the fire to start in the engine's compartment.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters are investigating a fire on the city's southeast side that killed two cats Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 4300 block of Wild Pheasant Lane, near Thompson and South County Line roads, shortly after 8:30 a.m. on a report of a car on fire in a garage.

The first firetruck got to the scene 5 minutes after the call and saw heavy fire coming from the garage and spreading into the main part of the house.

Firefighters got the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

The fire was mostly contained to the garage. The first and second floors of the home sustained heavy smoke damage.

A man, his wife and their two 6-year-old sons have owned the home since 2012.

The man said his wife and sons were not home at the time of the fire. He told firefighters he had just gotten home about 10 minutes before the fire started.

Working smoke alarms notified him of the fire, and he was able to get out safely, but two cats did not make it out.

The homeowner told firefighters he recently got his Gold Hyundai Genesis worked on over the weekend at a local repair shop and believes something went wrong with one of the repairs and caused the fire to break out in the engine compartment of the vehicle.