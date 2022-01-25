2 bodies discovered after Pike Township RV fire

Firefighters were called to the 4600 block of Lafayette Road around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after the bodies of two men were found after a recreational vehicle fire Monday.

A Pike Township Fire Department spokesperson said firefighters were called to the 4600 block of Lafayette Road around 11:15 p.m. A witness had reported seeing flames coming from an RV in a parking lot of a vacant business.

While firefighters were working to put out the blaze, they found the bodies of two adult males inside.

The identities of the victims is being withheld pending notification of family.

Foul play is not suspected, according to the fire department.

IMPD and the Indiana State Fire Marshal are assisting in the investigation.