x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 arrested after hundreds of grams of meth seized in Edinburgh

Police seized narcotics from vehicles leaving a suspect's house during a four-month-long investigation. Inside the house, they found hundreds of grams of meth.

More Videos

EDINBURGH, Ind — Hundreds of grams of methamphetamine are off the street after a four-month-long investigation in Edinburgh, police said. 

Edinburgh Police used their newly formed narcotics teams to investigate and seize methamphetamine. 

During the investigation, police would stop cars leaving a home in the 900 block of South Holland Street. During those stops, police said they found narcotics. 

In one of those stops, K9 Kiara helps recover 11 grams of meth. 

Credit: Edinburgh Police
Edinburgh investigation yields hundreds of grams of meth

Then, when police searched the home, K9 Skye helped officers find about 234 grams of meth and six pounds of marijuana.

Credit: Edinburgh Police
Police arrested two people after a four-month-long investigation led to the seizure of hundreds of grams of methamphetamine.

Police arrested 62-year-old Thomas Burton and 55-year-old Donald Knight on various drug charges. 

Burton is accused of dealing methamphetamine, possession of over 28 grams of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine with a prior conviction and maintaining a common nuisance. 

Knight is accused of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance. 

Credit: Edinburgh Police
Police arrested two people after an investigation led to the seizure of hundreds of grams of methamphetamine.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out